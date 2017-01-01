Euro Rises Ahead Of German Retail Sales Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales data for January in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET. Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.9 percent drop in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.

As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8582 against the pound, 1.0654 against the Swiss franc, 1.0525 against the U.S. dollar and 120.14 against the yen.

