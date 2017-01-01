European Shares Seen Sluggish Ahead Of Yellen's Speech

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks looked set to open lower on Friday as investors keep a close eye on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech later today for further clues regarding the outlook for rates.

Gold extended overnight losses and was on track for its worst week since December, reflecting market bets for a rate hike at the Fed's March 14-15 meeting.

The dollar was broadly steady, helping oil prices tick higher after sharp overnight losses on data showing record-high U.S. crude stockpiles and no cuts to Russian oil production in February.

Asian stocks fell across the board, with Australian, Hong Kong and South Korean markets pacing declines, as investors awaited Yellen's speech and concerns over the planned deployment in South Korea of a U.S. missile system continued to haunt investors.

The annual meeting of China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, kicks off today, with investors waiting to see whether leaders will announce new measures to rein in debt and tighten oversight of financial markets.



Meanwhile, a slew of Japanese reports released today painted a mixed picture of the world's third-largest economy. In the latest sign of an uptick in inflation around the world, Japan's core consumer prices rose for the first time in over a year in January.

The jobless rate dropped to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent in December, while household spending fell for the 11th straight month, indicating the country's economic recovery remains fragile.

Elsewhere, activity in China's services sector continued to expand in February, although at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed with a PMI score of 52.6, down from 53.1 in January.

Closer home, the U.K. private sector growth picked up pace in the three months to February, the Confederation of British Industry said. The growth indicator rose to +15 percent from +10 percent in January, driven by a rebound in consumer services, which saw the fastest growth in business volumes since August 2015.

Final purchasing managers' survey results and retail sales figures from the euro area coupled with a report on U.S. services sector activity are slated for release later in the day.

In corporate news, copper producer Aurubis plans to expand into production of other non-ferrous metals, Jürgen Schachler Executive Board Chairman said at the annual shareholders' meeting.

Mining giant Rio Tinto said it would hold back all outstanding performance-related pay of former CEO Sam Walsh for at least two years.

Insurer Swiss Life Group proposed to boost its dividend after reporting a rise in its net profit for fiscal year 2016.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell from record highs to clock their biggest single-day loss since January 30, as financials succumbed to profit taking after recent sharp gains and reports suggested that federal agents have raided three Caterpillar Inc. facilities as part of a criminal probe into tax irregularities.

The Dow fell 112.58 points or 0.53 percent to 21,002.97, the Nasdaq Composite slid 42.81 points or 0.73 percent to 5,861.22 and the S&P 500 dropped 14.04 points or 0.59 percent to 2,381.92.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index closed marginally lower at 375.61 on Thursday after posting strong gains the previous day to close at a 14-month high.

The German DAX and the U.K's FTSE 100 also slid marginally to end at 12,059.57 and 7,382.35 respectively, while France's CAC 40 index finished 0.1 percent higher at 4,963.80.

