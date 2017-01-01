Ireland's Services Activity Expands Strongly In February

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's services activity expanded at a solid pace in February, albeit slower pace than in January, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.

Although the services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 60.6 in February from 61.0 in January, the survey suggested strong growth.



Higher new orders and increased marketing reportedly contributed to growth of activity, but the main factor behind the expansion was improving economic conditions.

Respondents expect further improvements in the Irish economy over the coming year, thereby leading to optimism regarding the outlook for business activity.

Input prices continued to rise sharply, despite the rate of inflation easing for the second month. Higher input costs and efforts to raise prices amid improving client demand led to a further increase in output charges.

