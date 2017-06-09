WPP 2016 Profit Up, Proposes Higher Dividend; Sees Slower Growth In 2017

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP Plc. (WPP.L) reported that its profits attributable to share owners for fiscal year 2016 rose by 20.7% to 1.400 billion pounds from 1.160 billion pounds last year. In constant currencies, profits attributable to share owners rose by 7.1%. Reported earnings per share rose by 22.2% to 108.0 pence from 88.4 pence and increased 8.5% in constant currencies.

In 2016 the Group generated exceptional gains of 277 million pounds, largely representing re-measurement gains in relation to the Group's interest in Imagina and gains on the sale of the Group's interest in Grass Roots. These were partly offset by investment write-downs of 86 million pounds, resulting in a net gain of 191 million pounds, which in accordance with prior practice, has been excluded from headline profit. The Group took a 27 million pounds restructuring provision, primarily IT transformation costs, resulting in a net exceptional gain of 164 million pounds.

Given continued tepid economic growth and recent weaker comparative net new business trends, the budgets for 2017, on a like-for-like basis, have been set conservatively at around 2% for both revenue and net sales, but with a headline operating margin target improvement on net sales of 0.3 margin points, in constant currency.



The company said its business remains geographically and functionally well positioned to compete successfully and to deliver on its long-term targets: Revenue and net sales growth greater than the industry average; Annual headline diluted EPS growth of 10% to 15% p.a. delivered through revenue growth, margin expansion, acquisitions and share buy-backs.

Reported profit before tax for fiscal year 2016 rose by 26.7% to 1.891 billion pounds from 1.493 billion pounds in the previous year. In constant currencies, reported profit before tax rose by 12.5%.

Headline profit before tax was up 22.4% to 1.986 billion pounds from 1.622 billion pounds, or up 9.1% in constant currencies. Headline earnings per share rose by 20.9% to 113.2 pence from 93.6 pence in the prior year. In constant currencies, earnings per share on the same basis rose by 7.7%.

Reported billings at 55.245 billion pounds, up 16.0%, up 5.5% in constant currency and 3.3% like-for-like.

Reportable revenue was up 17.6% at 14.389 billion pounds. Revenue on a constant currency basis was up 7.2% compared with last year, the difference to the reportable number reflecting the continuing weakness of the pound sterling against most currencies, particularly over the last six months, following the United Kingdom vote to exit the European Union.

The Board proposes an increase of 28.7% in the final dividend to 37.05p per share, which, together with the interim dividend of 19.55p per share, makes a total of 56.60p per share for 2016, an overall increase of 26.7%. This represents a dividend pay-out ratio of 50%, compared to a pay-out ratio of 47.7% in 2015, reaching the recently targeted pay-out ratio of 50% one year ahead of schedule. The record date for the final dividend is 9 June 2017, payable on 3 July 2017.

January 2017 like-for-like revenue was up 1.5%, ahead of budget, with net sales up 1.2%, also ahead of budget and reflecting a more difficult comparative, with the divergence between revenue and net sales in the Group's media and data investment management businesses, continuing to narrow, as the proportionate scale of digital media buying and data investment management continued to reduce.

