ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's inflation accelerated to a near five-year high in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.

Inflation rose to 10.13 percent in February from 9.22 percent in January. This was the fastest rate since April 2012, when prices advanced 11.14 percent. Also, the rate exceeded the expected level of 9.77 percent.



Meanwhile, monthly inflation slowed to 0.81 percent from 2.46 percent a month ago.

Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco showed the biggest annual growth of 21.72 percent. Transportation cost surged 17.96 percent and miscellaneous goods and services prices climbed 12.82 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that domestic producer price inflation hit more than an eight-year high in February.

Producer price inflation rose to 15.36 percent from 13.69 percent in January. The rate was the highest since July 2008, when prices advanced 18.41 percent. Month-on-month, producer prices gained 1.26 percent.

