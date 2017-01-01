Russian Private Sector Growth Softens In February

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's private sector activity expanded at a slower pace in February, as both manufacturing and services growth eased, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Friday.

The composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, dropped to 55.4 in February from 58.3 in January. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The Services Business Activity Index fell to 55.5 in February from January's eight-and-a-half year high of 58.4.

New orders received by Russian service providers rose in February, but the rate of growth was the weakest in four months. Similarly, manufacturing orders climbed at a slower pace.

Services companies raised their staffing numbers for the second straight month, albeit only marginally.

On the price front, input price inflation faced by services firms eased to the lowest level since July 2014. Cost pressures moderated and were equally subdued in the goods producing sector.

"The outlook for private sector companies is therefore bright, particularly when compared to data in recent years. Optimism was the second-strongest since August 2013," Paul Smith, Senior Economist at IHS Markit, said.

