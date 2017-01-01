Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Lower Ahead Of Yellen Speech

3:39a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell across the board on Friday after Wall Street pulled back from a record overnight on growing expectations of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its March 14-15 policy meeting. A steep drop in oil prices on Thursday and mixed regional data also kept investors on tenterhooks.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 11.72 points or 0.36 percent to 3,218.31, swinging to a weekly loss of 1.1 percent. Activity in China's services sector continued to expand in February, although at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed with a PMI score of 52.6, down from 53.1 in January.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 175 points or 0.74 percent at 23,552 in late trade. The annual meeting of China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, begins today, with investors waiting to see whether leaders will announce new measures to rein in debt and tighten oversight of financial markets.

Japanese shares fell as the yen strengthened after four days of losses and a raft of data painted a mixed picture of the world's third-largest economy. In the latest sign of an uptick in inflation around the world, Japan's core consumer prices rose for the first time in over a year in January, official data showed.

The jobless rate dropped to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent in December, while household spending fell for the 11th straight month, indicating the country's economic recovery remains fragile. The Markit/Nikkei Japan services PMI slipped to 51.3 in February from 51.9 in January.



The Nikkei average ended down 95.63 points or 0.49 percent at 19,469.17 after hitting a 14-month high on Thursday. The broader Topix index closed 0.42 percent lower at 1,558.05.

Exporters Hitachi, Mazda Motor and Toshiba dropped 1-2 percent while oil majors Inpex, JX Holdings and Japan Petroleum lost 2-3 percent. Gaming giant Nintendo rallied 3.7 percent after releasing the Switch's day-one update. Heavyweight Fast Retailing advanced 2.1 percent after posting strong monthly sales.

Australian shares retreated, with lower commodity prices and weak service sector data weighing on markets. Australia's services sector turned to contraction in February, the Australian Industry Group said with a Performance of Service Index score of 49.0, down from 54.5 in January.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 47 points or 0.81 percent to 5,729.60 amid abroad-based selloff. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 45.30 points or 0.78 percent lower at 5,775.40.

A retreat in industrial metals prices sent mining stocks tumbling, with Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group plunging 4-5 percent. Gold miners Newcrest, Evolution, Northern Star and Regis Resources lost 3-5 percent after gold futures suffered their biggest one-day loss of the year to finish at a more than two-week low overnight.

Energy majors Origin Energy and Santos dropped 2-3 percent after crude oil prices fell more than 2 percent Thursday on data showing record-high U.S. crude stockpiles and no cuts to Russian oil production in February. The big four banks ended down between 0.6 percent and 1 percent.

Seoul shares tumbled and the local currency fell sharply against the dollar as concerns over the planned deployment in South Korea of a U.S. missile system continued to haunt investors. The benchmark Kospi lost 23.90 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 2,078.75, dragged down by heavyweights such as Hyundai Motor and SK Hynix.

In economic releases, South Korea's current account surplus narrowed in January due to an increased deficit in the service balance, central bank data showed. Another report from the country's statistics office showed that the consumer price index rose at a faster-than-expected pace in February due to rising oil prices.

New Zealand shares fell, hit by a drop in financials. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 14.96 points or 0.21 percent to 7,160.87, but posted a 1.5 percent gain for the week to snap two weeks of losses.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving down 0.3 percent. The country's exports increased sharply at the start of the year, but at a slower-than-expected pace, figures from the Department of Statistics showed.

Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 0.7 percent. Singapore's private sector activity continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly lower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed.

India's Sensex was down 0.3 percent ahead of election results of five states due next week. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.3 percent and the Taiwan Weighted lost half a percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell from record highs to clock their biggest single-day loss since January 30, as oil prices retreated, financials succumbed to profit taking after recent sharp gains and reports suggested that federal agents have raided three Caterpillar Inc. facilities as part of a criminal probe into tax irregularities.

The Dow fell 112.58 points or 0.53 percent to 21,002.97, the Nasdaq Composite slid 42.81 points or 0.73 percent to 5,861.22 and the S&P 500 dropped 14.04 points or 0.59 percent to 2,381.92.

