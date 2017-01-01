Eurozone Private Sector Growth Near 6-Year High

4:30a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone private sector output growth accelerated to a near six-year record in February, final data from IHS Markit showed Friday.

The composite output index rose to a 70-month high of 56.0 in February, in line with flash estimate, from 54.4 in January.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed slightly less than estimated to 55.5 from 53.7 a month ago. The flash reading was 55.6.



Advertisement

All of the 'big-four' economies reported stronger increases in output. Growth hit an 18-month high in Spain, a 34-month high in Germany, a 69-month peak in France and was the sharpest since December 2015 in Italy.

The German private sector expanded the most since April 2014. The composite PMI rose to 56.1, in line with flash estimate, from 54.8 in January.

Likewise, the services PMI increased as estimated to 54.4 from 53.4 in January.

Services activity has risen in each month since June 2013, the second-longest sequence of expansion observed since the survey started in June 1997.

The French private sector expanded at the fastest pace in 69 months in February. However, the composite PMI rose less-than-estimated to 55.9 from 54.1 in January. The initially estimated score was 56.2.

Similarly, the services PMI climbed to 56.4 from 54.1 a month ago. The flash score was 56.7. The rate of growth accelerated from January and hit a five-and-a-half year peak.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



