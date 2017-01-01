Pound Mixed Ahead Of U.K. Services PMI

4:40a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, U.K. Markit/CIPS services PMI data for February is due. The index stood at 54.5 in January.



Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major opponents. While the pound rose against the greenback, the franc and the yen, it fell against the euro.

The pound was valued at 0.8583 against the euro, 1.2259 against the greenback, 1.2419 against the franc and 140.10 against the yen at 4:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



