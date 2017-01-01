Norway Jobless Rate Falls As Expected In February

4:52a.m.

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate decreased as expected in February, after rising in the previous month, the Labour and Welfare Administration, or NAV said Friday.



The unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.1 percent in February from 3.2 percent in January. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.

The number of unemployed people fell to 84,802 in February from 88,238 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 90,903.

