IRS Has $1 Bln. In Unclaimed Tax Refunds From 2013

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Internal Revenue Service or IRS Wednesday said that it currently holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed federal income tax refunds for an estimated 1 million taxpayers who did not file a 2013 federal income tax return.

IRS urged the taxpayers to file a 2013 tax return to collect the money, no later than this year's tax deadline, Tuesday, April 18.



The midpoint for potential refunds for 2013 is estimated to be $763. It varies by state, with estimates ranging from $619 in Idaho to $917 in Alaska.

Most taxpayers have a three-year window of opportunity for claiming a refund, after which the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

IRS pointed out that by failing to file a tax return, people stand to lose more than just their refund of taxes withheld or paid during 2013. Many low-and-moderate income workers may have been eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which was worth as much as $6,044 for 2013.

IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said, "We're trying to connect a million people with their share of 1 billion dollars in unclaimed refunds for the 2013 tax year. People across the nation haven't filed tax returns to claim these refunds, and their window of opportunity is closing soon. Students and many others may not realize they're due a tax refund. Remember, there's no penalty for filing a late return if you're due a refund."

