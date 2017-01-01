DAX Drifts Lower Despite Solid Data

5:03a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Friday as investors looked to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech later today for cues whether the Fed will lift rates again on March 15th. Amid lack of any positive triggers, solid German and Eurozone data helped to limit losses to some extent.

German retails sales climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a revised 0.4 percent rise in December, figures from Destatis showed. This was the third consecutive rise and also faster than the expected 0.7 percent.

Separately, final data from IHS Markit revealed that Eurozone private sector output growth accelerated to a near six-year record in February.



The composite output index rose to a 70-month high of 56.0, in line with the flash estimate and up from 54.4 in January. The services PMI climbed slightly less than estimated to 55.5 from 53.7 a month ago.

The German private sector expanded the most since April 2014, with the corresponding composite PMI rising to 56.1, in line with the flash estimate.

The benchmark DAX was down 56 points or 0.47 percent at 12,003 in opening deals after declining marginally in the previous session.

Commerzbank slid half a percent after reports that it has dropped out of the bidding for Allianz's Oldenburgische Landesbank. Shares of Allianz also dropped half a percent.

Industrial group Thyssenkrupp lost 1 percent on a report that the company is mulling listing its steel business.

Hochtief was little changed after saying it has no plans to bid for a US-Mexican wall project.

Telecom service provider Freenet rose 1 percent on reporting an 18.5 percent increase in 2016 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

