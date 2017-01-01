Italy's Services Sector Growth Fastest In 14 Months

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's services sector expanded at the strongest rate in 14 months in February, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose more-than-expected to 54.1 in February from 52.4 in January. A reading above 50 indicates expansion. The reading was forecast to climb moderately to 52.8.



Both business activity and new orders grew at the fastest rates since December 2015.

Companies' confidence towards the year ahead outlook also improved, though the rate of job creation was maintained at the same moderate pace seen in January.

Elsewhere, firms continued to lower their output charges despite being faced with rising costs, though the extent of the discounting in February was only marginal.

