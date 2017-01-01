UK Services Growth Eases More Than Expected To 5-Month Low

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British service sector growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in February to the weakest level in five months, survey data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply showed Friday.

The CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector dropped to 53.3 in February from 54.5 in January. Economists had expected the index to fall to 54.0.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The slowdown in February was mainly caused by a softer pace of new business growth. Higher levels of business activity seen on the background of resilient economic backdrop.

Employment level in the sector rose slightly in February linked to long-term expansion plans, new product development and greater workloads.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to its fastest for eight-and-a-half years in February, driven by supplier price increases in response to exchange rate depreciation.

"However, the slowdown in the pace of economic growth signalled by the February data pushes the PMI surveys back towards territory more indicative of additional policy stimulus from the Bank of England than a tightening," Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, said.

"Policymakers are therefore likely to continue to stress the need to look through any further upturn in inflation and focus instead on the need to keep policy accommodative in the face of a likely further slowing in the pace of economic growth in 2017."

