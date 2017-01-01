CAC 40 Slips Into Red In Cautious Trade

5:21a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell in cautious trade Friday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day for clues to whether another rate hike is on the table at the Fed's next gathering on March 14-15.

Overall losses remained capped somewhat after European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Thursday she did not expect France to leave the European Union.

On the economic front, final data from IHS Markit revealed that Eurozone private sector output growth accelerated to a near six-year high in February.



The composite output index rose to a 70-month high of 56.0, in line with the flash estimate and up from 54.4 in January. The services PMI climbed slightly less than estimated to 55.5 from 53.7 a month ago.

The French private sector expanded at the fastest pace in 69 months in February even as the composite PMI rose less-than-estimated to 55.9 from 54.1 in January.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 9 points or 0.19 percent at 4,954 in opening deals after finishing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

AccorHotels slid half a percent after the company announced a partnership to manage 26 hotels in Brazil.

Carrefour was marginally higher after two retail property companies operated by Carrefour announced their intention to merge.

Sanofi shares edged up marginally. Sanofi and AstraZeneca have joined hands to develop and commercialize an antibody to treat the most common respiratory illness in newborns and infants.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

