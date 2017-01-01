Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In January

5:27a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales dropped unexpectedly in January as both food and non-food sales weakened from prior month, Eurostat reported Friday.

Retail sales slid 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, following a 0.5 percent fall in December. Sales were forecast to grow 0.3 percent.



Advertisement

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco slid 0.1 percent and non-food product sales decreased 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth held steady at 1.2 percent in January. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent growth for January.

In the EU28, retail sales rose marginally by 0.1 percent but reversed December's 1 percent decline. Year-on-year, retail sales growth slowed to 1.5 percent from 2.2 percent in December.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



