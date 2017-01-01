Italy GDP Expands As Estimated In Q4

6:01a.m.

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy expanded as initially estimated in the fourth quarter, revised data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



Advertisement

Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than third quarter's 0.3 percent increase. The rate was in line with the estimate published on February 14.

Year-on-year, growth stabilized at 1 percent in the fourth quarter. The rate was revised down from 1.1 percent.

The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that final consumption expenditure increased 0.2 percent sequentially and gross fixed capital formation by 1.3 percent. Imports and exports climbed by 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



