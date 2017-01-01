Czech Q4 GDP Growth Revised Up

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economy expanded more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, the Czech Statistical Office reported Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, which was revised up from 0.2 percent. The economy had expanded 0.2 percent in the third quarter and by 0.9 percent in the second quarter.



On the demand side, household spending maintained a high growth of 0.7 percent, while fixed capital formation fell 0.6 percent. External demand also contributed to growth.

On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 1.9 percent versus 1.8 percent in the third quarter. The fourth quarter growth was revised up from 1.7 percent.

The GDP growth for the entire year 2016 was 2.3 percent.

