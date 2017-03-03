ACRON: Nominees for Board of Directors and Internal Audit Team

6:27a.m.

3 March 2017

Nominees for Board of Directors and Internal Audit Team

Acron Board of Directors has resolved to put the following persons on the list of nominees for Acron Board of Directors for electing at the annual general meeting:

1. Nikolai Arutyunov 2. Igor Belikov 3. Vladimir Gavrikov 4. Georgy Golukhov 5. Alexander Dynkin 6. Yury Malyshev 7. Alexander Popov 8. Arkady Sverdlov 9. Vladimir Sister

Seven members of Acron Board of Directors shall be elected.

The opinion on compliance of nominees for the Board of Directors with independence requirements executed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall be included in the information (materials) provided upon preparation for the annual general meeting.

The Board of Directors has also approved the following list of nominees for electing to Acron Internal Audit Team:



1. Valentina Alexandrova 2. Irina Dudicheva 3. Elena Zubrilova 4. Elena Potapova 5. Tatyana Khrapova

Five members of Acron Internal Audit Team shall be elected.

The date of the annual general meeting will be announced later upon adoption of the relevant resolution by the Board of Directors.

Contacts for media:

Tatiana Smirnova Tel.: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196) Public Relations

Contacts for investment companies:

Ilya Popov Tel.: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252) Investor Relations

Additional information: Acron Group is a leading global vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia with chemical facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group operates its own phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans to implement a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It owns transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.

In 2015, the Group's sales volume was 6.3 million tonnes. Acron sells its products in 60 countries. Russia and China are its key sale markets.

In 2015, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 106,055 million (USD 1,740 million) and net profit of RUB 16,706 million (USD 274 million). Acron's shares are on the first level quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

Further information is available on our website at www.acron.ru/en.

