Hungary Dec Trade Surplus Shrinks Less Than Estimated

6:50a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus declined less-than-initially estimated in December, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.

The trade surplus for December was revised up slightly to EUR 579 million from EUR 556 million reported earlier. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 637 million.



Exports climbed 7.6 percent year-over-year in December, just below the 7.7 percent gain seen in the flash report published on February 9.

Imports grew 9.3 percent annually in December, revised down from 9.9 percent.

Separately, the statistical office revealed that flash retail sales increased at a faster pace of 3.7 percent yearly in January, following a 3.3 percent rise in the prior month.

