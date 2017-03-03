Proven Growth & Income VCT plc : Issue of Equity

8:02a.m.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Issue of equity

3 March 2017 The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 3 March 2017 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 21 September 2016. 36,412,924 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 80.3p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 77.9p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.



These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 134,913,974 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-

