MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Has Reported New Data From Two Phase 3 Studies of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis

03.03.2017

Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 3, 2017

MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Has Reported New Data From Two Phase 3 Studies of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis

- Janssen presents results from phase 3 studies VOYAGE 2 and NAVIGATE in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) 2017 annual meeting.

- Both studies met all primary endpoints, according to the abstracts submitted by Janssen to the AAD 2017 meeting.



- According to a press release issued by Janssen today, data from Janssen's VOYAGE 2 study "showed that patients treated with guselkumab experienced significant improvements in skin clearance and other measures of disease activity compared with placebo, and significantly greater improvements compared with the anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha treatment Humira(R) (adalimumab)."

- Furthermore, according to Janssen's press release, data from Janssen's NAVIGATE study "showed that patients who had an inadequate response following treatment with the anti-interleukin (IL)-12/23 monoclonal antibody STELARA(R) (ustekinumab) and who then switched to guselkumab, showed significantly greater improvements in skin clearance compared with patients who continued to receive ustekinumab".

- Guselkumab, a fully human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen, was generated utilizing the HuCAL antibody library technology licensed from MorphoSys.

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced today that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen), has reported today results from two clinical phase 3 studies of guselkumab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Janssen will present the data from its VOYAGE 2 and NAVIGATE studies at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) annual meeting, held from March 3-7, 2017 in Orlando, Florida/USA. Guselkumab, a fully human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen, was generated utilizing the HuCAL antibody library technology licensed from MorphoSys.

"Following on from the successful phase 3 VOYAGE 1 study in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis reported in October 2016, we are excited about the positive results from two more phase 3 studies with guselkumab reported by Janssen today", said Dr. Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG. "Plaque psoriasis is a chronic disease affecting millions of patients worldwide. We hope this therapy will be made available for patients living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and can make a contribution to treating their conditions. As previously reported by Janssen, the results of these studies were already included in Janssen's regulatory filings of guselkumab in the US and Europe".

Further detailed information about the clinical study results can be found in a press release issued by Janssen today.

About Psoriasis Psoriasis is a chronic, autoimmune inflammatory disorder that results in the overproduction of skin cells, characterised by raised, inflamed, scaly, red lesions, or plaques, which can cause itching and physical pain. It is estimated that as many as 125 million people worldwide have psoriasis, including 14 million Europeans, and approximately 20% of people affected have cases that are considered moderate to severe.

About MorphoSys: MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare. Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http:// www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

Humira(R) is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc.

Stelara(R) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward- looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

