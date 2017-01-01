Trump Announces Plans For Major Expansion Of US Navy Fleet

9:03a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has announced plans to undertake a major expansion of the US Navy fleet, including a fleet of 12 aircraft carriers.

Speaking from the deck of America's newest aircraft carrier Thursday, Trump said he spoke with Navy and industry leaders and discussed his plans. "In these troubled times, our Navy is the smallest it's been since World War I. Don't worry, it's going to soon be the largest."



Advertisement

Currently, the US Navy has a fleet of 10 aircraft carriers, some of which are more than four decades old.

Trump said that after years of endless budget cuts that have impaired US defenses, he is calling for one of the largest defense-spending increases in history. "And by eliminating the sequester and the uncertainty it creates, we will make it easier for the Navy to plan for the future and thus to control costs and get the best deals for the taxpayer," he told sailors aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Trump described the huge military vessel, which will carry 4,500 personnel and 70 aircraft, as a monument to American might that will provide the strength necessary to ensure peace.

The military requires sustained, stable funding to meet the growing needs placed on US Defense, according to him. "Many of the aging frontline strike-fighters are often more likely to be downed for maintenance than they are to be up in the sky."

Trump stressed the need for more aircraft, modernized capabilities, and greater force levels, as well as the need to vastly improve cyber capabilities. "This great rebuilding effort will create many jobs in Virginia, and all across America, and it will also spur new technology and new innovation."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



