Novae Group plc: Directorate Change

9:32a.m.

3 March 2017 For immediate release

Novae Group plc

Directorate Change

Further to the announcement made on 17 January 2017, Novae Group plc announces that the appointment of Reeken Patel as Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer will commence from 2 March 2017, following receipt of regulatory approval.



This announcement is made pursuant to paragraph 9.6.12R of the Listing Rules.

Notes to editors:

Novae Group is a diversified property and casualty (re)insurance business operating through Syndicate 2007 at Lloyd's and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. Established in 1986, Novae writes property, casualty and marine, aviation and political risk business between its offices in London and Bermuda and has a market capitalisation of more than £400 million.

http://novae.com/

