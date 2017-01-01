20-fold Increase In Birth Defects In Pregnancies With Possible Zika Infection

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The proportion of Zika-affected pregnancies with birth defects is approximately 20-fold higher compared with the proportion of pregnancies seen in 2013-2014, which is before Zika was introduced into the Americas, according to an article published Thursday in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.



The types of birth defects-including brain abnormalities and/or microcephaly, neural tube defects and other early brain malformations, eye defects, and other central nervous system (CNS) problems-were seen in about 3 of every 1,000 births in 2013-2014.

In 2016, the proportion of infants with these same types of birth defects born to women with Zika virus infection during pregnancy was about 6% or nearly 60 of every 1,000 completed pregnancies with Zika infections.

