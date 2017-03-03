Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

12:17p.m.

Octopus AIM VCT plc ("the Company")

3 March 2017

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 3 March 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 174,092 Ordinary shares at a price of 109.3p per share.



Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 87,192,801 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel: 020 7710 8663

