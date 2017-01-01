DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Agreement on the purchase of all shares in Nodal Exchange Holdings, LLC by European Energy Exchange AG (english)

12:35p.m.

Deutsche Börse AG: Agreement on the purchase of all shares in Nodal Exchange Holdings, LLC by European Energy Exchange AG

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions Deutsche Börse AG: Agreement on the purchase of all shares in Nodal Exchange Holdings, LLC by European Energy Exchange AG

03-March-2017 / 18:19 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Deutsche Börse AG: Agreement on the purchase of all shares in Nodal Exchange Holdings, LLC by European Energy Exchange AG



Advertisement

The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG informs that its indirect subsidiary, European Energy Exchange AG, has today reached an agreement in principle with the shareholders of Nodal Exchange Holdings, LLC on the purchase of all shares in Nodal Exchange Holdings, LLC. The total purchase price for all shares is in the low three digit million range (in USD).

The execution of binding agreements is intended to take place shortly. The closing of the acquisition is still subject to customary conditions such as required regulatory approvals.

Contact: Kai Fischer Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Phone: +49 69 211 1 86 73

Martin Halusa Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01

Grit Beecken Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Phone: +352 2 43 3 23 75

E-mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

03-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Börse AG - 60485 Frankfurt / Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0 E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A2AA253, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3 WKN: 581005, A2AA25, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V Indices: DAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

550231 03-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



