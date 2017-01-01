Pelosi Reiterates Call For Attorney General Sessions To Resign

2:08p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Describing his decision to recuse himself from investigations related to the presidential campaign as "insufficient," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reiterated her call for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign on Friday.

Pelosi suggested at a Politico Playbook breakfast that Sessions' "very narrow recusal" would allow him to remain involved in investigations of the Trump administration's ties to Russia that are unrelated to the election.

"This is just totally unacceptable, and the very idea that they're making excuses and splitting hairs and this or that - we have not seen the end of this," Pelosi said. "The recusal is an admission that something was wrong."

"The very idea that the top cop would go to his colleagues in the Senate and withhold the truth. This is not an unsophisticated person. This is a prosecutor himself. He knows what's there," she added. "And it's just a reflection of the weak moral authority of this administration if they support what he is doing."



Advertisement

A number of other Democrats have also said Sessions' recusal does not go far enough and reiterated their calls for his resignation.

Democrats also continue to urge Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The uproar among Democrats comes following revelations that Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year despite previously telling Senators during his confirmation hearing that he did not have communications with the Russians.

During a news conference on Thursday, Sessions attempted to clarify his comments to the Senate Judiciary Committee, declaring that he never met with Russian operatives or intermediaries about the Trump campaign.

Sessions said he believes his answer to the question from Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., was "honest and correct" as he understood it.

The Attorney General also announced he is recusing himself from investigations related to the presidential campaign. Sessions was a top Trump surrogate.

Sessions said he decided to recuse himself after discussing the issue with senior Justice Department officials over the last several weeks.

"Having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States," Sessions said.

He added, "This announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation."

Sessions said Boente shall act as and perform the functions of the Attorney General with respect to any matters from which he has recused himself.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



