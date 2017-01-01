Dollar Falling As March Rate Hike Seems Likely

2:36p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is losing ground against all of its major rivals Friday afternoon. Speculation has been running high that the Federal Reserve is likely to hike interest rates at its upcoming meeting and today's speech from Janet Yellen strongly hinted that that is a likely scenario.

The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates in March barring any unpleasant surprises, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said Friday.

"At our meeting later this month, the Federal Open Market Committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with our expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate," Yellen said in a speech to The Executives' Club of Chicago.

"We realize that waiting too long to scale back some of our support could potentially require us to raise rates rapidly sometime down the road, which in turn could risk disrupting financial markets and pushing the economy into recession," she added.

Her remarks follow similarly hawkish rhetoric from a number of Fed officials over the past few weeks.

Service sector growth in the U.S. unexpectedly accelerated in the month of February, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Friday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index climbed to 57.6 in February from 56.5 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged compared to the previous month.

The dollar has dropped to over a 2-day low of $1.06 against the Euro Friday afternoon, from an early high of $1.05.

Eurozone retail sales dropped unexpectedly in January as both food and non-food sales weakened from prior month, Eurostat reported Friday. Retail sales slid 0.1 percent month-on-month in January, following a 0.5 percent fall in December. Sales were forecast to grow 0.3 percent.

Eurozone private sector output growth accelerated to a near six-year record in February, final data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The composite output index rose to a 70-month high of 56.0 in February, in line with flash estimate, from 54.4 in January.

Germany's retail sales growth accelerated more than expected in January, figures from Destatis revealed Friday. Retail sales climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a revised 0.4 percent rise in December. This was the third consecutive rise and also faster than the expected 0.7 percent.

The buck rose to a month and a half high of $1.2213 against the pound sterling Friday morning, but has since retreated to around $1.2265.

UK services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February as cautious consumers curbed their spending in the wake of the Brexit-related uncertainty.

The headline services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.3 in February from 54.5 in January, survey data from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply and IHS Markit showed Friday. This was the weakest expansion since September and stayed below the expected score of 54.0.

The UK private sector growth picked up in the three months to February, according to the growth indicator, published by the Confederation of British Industry on Friday. The growth indicator rose to +15 percent from +10 percent in January. Looking ahead, companies across sectors expect to see similarly decent growth, with score seen at +17 percent over the next quarter.

The greenback climbed to a high of Y114.747 against the Japanese Yen Friday, but has since eased back to around Y114.190.

Household spending in Japan was down 1.2 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday, standing at 279,249 yen. That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent on year, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was in line with expectations and down from 3.1 percent in December.

Nationwide consumer prices in Japan gained 0.4 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.3 percent in December.

The services sector in Japan continued to expand in February, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Friday with a PMI score of 51.3. That's down from 51.9 in January, although it remains safely above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Japan's consumer confidence decreased unexpectedly in February, though marginally, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday. The seasonally adjusted consumer sentiment index dropped to 43.1 in February from January's 40-month high 43.2. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 43.5.

