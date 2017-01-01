Americans Divided On Appropriate Level Of Defense Spending

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has proposed a substantial increase in defense spending, but the results of a new Gallup poll found that Americans are dividend about how much is spent on national defense.

Thirty-seven percent of Americans believe the U.S. spends too little on defense, while 31 percent believes the country spends too much and 28 percent believe the current level of defense spending is about right.

Gallup noted that the percentage of Americans saying the U.S. spends too little on defense topping the percentage that say it spends too much has happened somewhat infrequently since 1969.



All of the instances in which "spends too little" has exceeded "spends too much" have come just before, or just after, a Republican presidential administration has replaced a Democratic one, Gallup said.

The poll found a significant partisan divide on the issue, with Republicans far more likely to say the U.S. spends too little on defense.

While 62 percent of Republicans say the U.S. spends too little on defense, just 15 percent of Democrats agree. Thirty-four percent of Independents say the U.S. spends too little.

The survey also showed that 45 percent of Americans think the national defense is not strong enough, while 43 percent say it is "about right" and just 11 percent believe it is stronger than it needs to be.

The release of the poll results comes amid news Trump's budget proposal would include a $54 billion increase in defense spending and a matching reduction in spending on domestic programs and foreign aid.

"Trump's view that the military should be strengthened may find an appreciative audience with the public in some respects, as Americans consistently think highly of the U.S. military," said Gallup Managing Editor Art Swift.

He added, "But Trump may face some resistance to increased defense spending from those wary of the continuing war in Afghanistan and the recent war in Iraq."

The Gallup survey of 1,035 adults was conducted February 1st through 5th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

