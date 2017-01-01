DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank AG: Deutsche Bank undertakes preparatory work for a potential capital increase and further strategic measures (english)

3:57p.m.

Deutsche Bank AG: Deutsche Bank undertakes preparatory work for a potential capital increase and further strategic measures

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Strategic Company Decision Deutsche Bank AG: Deutsche Bank undertakes preparatory work for a potential capital increase and further strategic measures

03-March-2017 / 21:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Advertisement

Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) confirms that it is conducting preparatory steps for a potential capital raise of approximately EUR 8 billion and several potential strategic measures. These include retaining Postbank and integrating it with the Bank's existing German retail and commercial business and a sale of a minority stake in Deutsche Asset Management via an initial public offering. Implementation is subject to market conditions and approval by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. At this stage, no decision to proceed has been made.

Contact: Monika Schaller Global Head External Communications Phone: +49 69 910 48098 e-mail: monika.schaller@db.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

03-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00 Fax: +49 (0)69 910-38966 E-mail: db.presse@db.com Internet: www.deutsche-bank.de ISIN: DE0005140008 WKN: 514000 Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50 Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

550403 03-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



