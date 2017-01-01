Lilly: Taltz Shows Superior Efficacy Compared To Stelara In Plaque Psoriasis

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Saturday that patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis treated with Taltz (ixekizumab) demonstrated superior efficacy at 24 weeks compared to patients treated with Stelara (ustekinumab).

Detailed results from the IXORA-S study were presented during the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting taking place March 3-7 in Orlando.



At 24 weeks, patients treated with Taltz achieved significantly higher response rates compared to patients treated with Stelara. This includes 83 percent of patients who achieved Psoriasis Area Severity Index 90-the study's primary endpoint, compared to 59 percent of patients who achieved PASI 90 after treatment with Stelara.

In the IXORA-S study, patients were randomized to receive either Stelara or Taltz, following a 160-mg starting dose, for a total of 52 weeks.

The majority of treatment-emergent adverse events were mild or moderate.

Lotus Mallbris, global brand development leader, Taltz, Eli Lilly, said, "The approval of Taltz in the U.S., Canada and Europe nearly one year ago introduced a treatment option that could help patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis achieve virtually clear or completely clear skin."

Results from Phase 3 trials evaluating Taltz for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis are expected to be presented later this year. Taltz is also in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of axial spondyloarthritis.

