Deutsche Bank To Raise EUR 8 Bln In Capital; Plans Additional Measures

8:38p.m.

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DBDB) said it plans to increase its capital from the issuance of new shares with subscription rights for existing shareholders with proceeds expected to be around 8 billion euros. Additionally, the Bank plans to take a number of additional measures and is announcing new financial targets.

Deutsche Bank said it expects to issue up to 687.5 million new shares with subscription rights to existing shareholders and with the same dividend rights as all other outstanding shares. The volume of around EUR 8 billion in proceeds is underwritten by a syndicate of banks including Credit Suisse, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and UniCredit. Deutsche Bank will act as global coordinator and joint bookrunner.

Subject to approval by the BaFin, a securities prospectus is expected to be published on March 20 2017. The subscription period of the rights is expected to run through April 6 2017.

Upon completion of the proposed capital raise, the Bank's fully loaded December 31 2016 pro forma CET1 ratio would be 14.1%, and its pro forma leverage ratio 4.1%.

The Bank plans a series of additional actions and sets new financial targets that replace the existing targets originally announced in October 2015.

The planned measures are retention of Postbank and over time integration with the Bank's existing German private and commercial banking and wealth management businesses; reconfiguration of the existing Global Markets, Corporate Finance and Transaction Banking businesses into a single division, Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), a corporate client led investment bank.



Advertisement

The Bank plans to dispose and run off of an identified pool of legacy assets within Global Markets (approximately 20 billion euros of Risk Weighted Assets or RWA excluding operational risk and 60 billion euros of leverage exposure), that is currently estimated to represent a negative impact on the new CIB's current post-tax return on tangible equity or RoTE of approximately 200 basis points per annum.

The legacy assets pool will be managed separately and is targeted to be reduced to approximately 12 billion euros of RWA excluding operational risk and EUR 31 billion of CRD4 leverage exposure by 2020; the reduction will be accelerated whenever economically feasible.

The company plans to sell a minority stake in Deutsche Asset Management or Deutsche AM via an initial public offering over the next 24 months.

The company plans to dispose of businesses with identified RWA of about 10 billion euros, excluding related operational risk, and about 30 billion euros in leverage exposure, with a majority of the disposals expected to be completed in the next 18 months.

The business disposals and the proposed minority IPO in Deutsche AM are expected to create up to 2 billion euros of additional capital accretion.

Severance and restructuring costs resulting from the planned measures are estimated to be approximately 2 billion euros over the period 2017-2021 with approximately 70% to be incurred over the next two years; all other spending related to these measures will be included in Adjusted Costs.

It aims to reduce adjusted Costs of about 22 billion euros by 2018, and further reduce to about 21 billion euros by 2021, both include Postbank's Adjusted Costs. The adjusted costs was 24.1 billion euros last year.

It targets a competitive dividend payout ratio for fiscal year 2018 and thereafter; Fully loaded CET1 ratio to be comfortably above 13%; leverage ratio of 4.5%.

Additionally, the Management Board has approved payment of the AT1 interest coupons coming due in 2017 and intends to propose at the Annual General Meeting in May 2017 to pay a dividend of 0.19 euros per share, including the shares to be issued in the announced capital raise. The dividend to be paid out of Deutsche Bank AG's distributable profit for 2016 contains a component reflecting the distributable profit carried forward from 2015 of about 165 euros million, and 0.11 euros per share out of the distributable profit for 2016. The aggregate amount of these proposed dividends is about EUR 400 million. Additionally, the Bank would expect to recommend at least the payment of a minimum dividend of 0.11 euros per share for 2017.

Deutsche Bank said it has made a positive start in the first two trading months of 2017. Deutsche Asset Management had a modest improvement in revenues as well as the reversal of negative asset flows seen in 2016.

John Cryan, Deutsche Bank CEO, said, "We are firmly convinced that we are building a strong Deutsche Bank which can restore growth in all three business areas. That is the task of the new leadership team which the Supervisory Board confirmed today:"

The new Private & Commercial Bank will prospectively be led by Christian Sewing and Frank Strauss; Deutsche Asset Management will continue to be led by Nicolas Moreau; Marcus Schenck is planned to join Garth Ritchie in leading the new Corporate & Investment Bank in the course of the year.

The Supervisory Board will decide on successor as CFO in due course.

Jeff Urwin will retire from the Management Board after a transition period. He will continue to support the bank, especially regarding regulatory topics in the US. The roles of my Management Board colleagues Kim Hammonds, Stuart Lewis, Sylvie Matherat, Karl von Rohr and Werner Steinmueller remain unchanged.

John Cryan said, "Going forward I will personally oversee the bank's US business on the Management Board. Also for that reason I am pleased that the Supervisory Board has agreed to my request to appoint two Deputy CEOs. Together with Marcus Schenck and Christian Sewing, I will do everything to make sure that we fulfil Deutsche Bank's prominent role in its home market even better and reach our ambitious goals faster."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



