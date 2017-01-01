Uniper To Sell Siberian Gas-field Stake For EUR 1.749 Bln

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German conventional-energy company Uniper SE said it will sell its 25% stake in the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field in western Siberia to Austrian oil and gas company OMV AG for around 1.749 billion euros.

Klaus Sch?fer, CEO of Uniper SE said, "The sale of the Yuzhno-Russkoye stake will enable us to effectively achieve our deleveraging target well ahead of schedule. At the same time the disposal does not impact our strategy, as the E&P business was no longer at the core of our future development."



Uniper holds an interest of about 25% in Yuzhno-Russkoye via participations in OJSC Severneftegazprom and JSC Gazprom YRGM Development. OMV will acquire 100% of Uniper's interest in both companies.

Yuzhno-Russkoye is one of the giant Russian gas fields in Western Siberia operated by a joint venture with Russian Gazprom and German Wintershall. The field was commissioned in 2007 and is on plateau production of 25 bcm/a since 2009.

The consummation of the transaction is subject to the required regulatory approvals of the competent Russian authorities as well as co-shareholder consent. The transaction is anticipated to close by year end and will be retroactively effective as of January 1, 2017.

