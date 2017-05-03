U.S. Dollar Retreats Against Majors

03/05/17

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar retreated against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.2299 against the pound and 113.74 against the yen, from early highs of 1.2279 and 114.13, respectively.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 1.0622 and 1.0075 from early highs of 1.0597 and 1.0095, respectively.

If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.24 against the pound, 112.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the euro and 0.99 against the franc.

