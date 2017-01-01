Yen Rebounds Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen rebounded from early lows against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 113.74 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 114.13.

Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 120.67, 139.78 and 112.78 from early lows of 121.13, 140.31 and 113.22, respectively.

If the yen extends its uptrend, is likely to find resistance around 111.00 against the greenback, 118.00 against the euro, 135.00 against the pound and 110.00 against the franc.

