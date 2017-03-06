DGAP-News: MorphoSys Partner to Start New Phase 3 Clinical Trials with Gantenerumab in Alzheimer's Disease (english)

Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 6, 2017

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced today that its partner Roche plans to initiate a new pivotal phase 3 program for gantenerumab in patients with prodromal to mild Alzheimer's disease. Gantenerumab is a monoclonal antibody directed against beta amyloid generated by MorphoSys using its proprietary HuCAL antibody technology.



MorphoSys was informed that Roche intends to commence preparations for two studies and would expect to start the program later this year. Further information including details of the trials are not yet available.

"This is great news for MorphoSys. We are delighted by the strong commitment to gantenerumab as a potential new therapy for Alzheimer's disease", commented Dr. Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG. "The HuCAL-derived antibody gantenerumab has properties that we believe make it a promising candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease, and we look forward to learning more about these new phase 3 trials".

About MorphoSys: MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare. Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http:// www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward- looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG Anke Linnartz Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Alexandra Goller Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404 investors@morphosys.com

Language: English Company: MorphoSys AG

