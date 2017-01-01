Novartis' Sandoz Presents Data For Proposed Biosimilar Adalimumab

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis division (NVS),presented data for its proposed biosimilar adalimumab (GP2017). The Phase 3 confirmatory efficacy, safety and immunogenicity study met its primary endpoint demonstrating GP2017 has equivalent efficacy to the reference medicine, Humira.

The primary endpoint of the study was the proportion of patients who achieved a 75% improvement at Week 16, as measured by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI). Data from the study confirmed equivalent efficacy by demonstrating PASI 75 response rates of 67% for proposed biosimilar adalimumab and 65% for the reference medicine in patients with moderate to severe, chronic plaque psoriasis.



Results at week 17 demonstrated similar safety and immunogenicity between GP2017 and the reference medicine. Reported adverse events and the presence of anti-drug antibodies were similar across both treatment groups. Observed adverse events were in line with the reference medicine's known safety profile.

Sandoz also plans to launch five biosimilars of major oncology and immunology biologics across key geographies by 2020.

Separately, Novartis announced a new analysis showing that moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients treated with Cosentyx (secukinumab) rapidly regain clear or almost clear skin (Psoriasis Area Severity Index, PASI 90 to 100) following relapse during a treatment pause. The analysis also showed no anti-secukinumab antibodies were observed during retreatment.

Previous data has shown favorable results for continuous over intermittent treatment, however sometimes patients have treatment pauses. This new analysis shows that if psoriasis patients relapse during treatment pauses, the majority can achieve previous high levels of efficacy after only 16 weeks of retreatment with Cosentyx. Immunogenicity is a frequent issue with many biologic psoriasis treatments that lose long-term efficacy over time. Cosentyx has previously demonstrated almost zero immunogenicity. Cosentyx is a fully human, targeted treatment that specifically inhibits the IL-17A cytokine and previous data has shown that it delivers high and long-lasting clear or almost clear skin in up to 80% of patients.

For patients who achieved PASI 75 responses after one year of treatment with Cosentyx (300mg), and then relapsed after treatment discontinuation (n=136), the analysis shows that, by Week 16 of retreatment with Cosentyx, 94% of patients regained a PASI 75 score, 79% of prior PASI 90 responders (n=117) regained a PASI 90 score and 67% of prior PASI 100 response (n=67) regained a PASI 100 score.

In addition, the safety profile was favorable and consistent with that demonstrated in previous studies. Furthermore, no patients in this analysis were found to have developed anti-secukinumab antibodies.

