European Shares Seen Lower As Geopolitical Tensions Rise

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open a tad lower on Monday despite positive cues from Asia. Investors remain wary of geopolitical tensions after China took actions against South Korean private sector entities in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defense system.

Meanwhile, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles early in the day, three of which landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to the Japanese government.

Growth worries may also keep investors nervous as China cut its growth target to around 6.5 percent for 2017, a 25-year-low, as the world's second-largest economy braces for further slowdown of its growth.

Asian stocks are mostly higher despite heightened geopolitical tensions in Asia and the fuss around the next rate hike in the Fed-funds rates "fairly soon."



The dollar dipped against its main rivals and oil prices retreated on renewed doubts around Russia's commitment to implement its pledged output cut, while gold prices held steady on safe-haven demand.

OPEC Secretary Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo told reporters late on Sunday that it's "premature" to say whether OPEC and non-OPEC producers will extend their production deal after May, but for now it's "so far, so good."

The day's economic calendar remains light with Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data awaited later in the day. The confidence index is forecast to rise to 18.5 in March from 17.4 in February.

In corporate news, German lender Deutsche Bank announced plans to raise around 8 billion euros through a share sale to shore up capital.

German conventional-energy company Uniper plans to sell its 25 percent stake in the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field in western Siberia to Austrian oil and gas company OMV AG for around 1.749 billion euros.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and French drugmaker Sanofi have announced positive data from long-term pivotal phase 3 CHRONOS study of DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Media reports suggest that PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, and General Motors Co are likely to announce the purchase of the Opel brand by the French company, allowing GM to exit the European market.

British asset management firms Standard Life and Aberdeen have confirmed that they are holding talks about a possible all-share merger.

U.S. stocks closed marginally higher on Friday, with banking and healthcare stocks pacing the gainers, as upbeat service sector data and hawkish comments from various Fed officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, suggested that the U.S. central bank is on the cusp of lifting rates again at the two-day meeting ending March 15.

The Dow and the S&P 500 inched up marginally to close at 21,005.71 and 2,383.12 respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 9.53 points or 0.16 percent to 5,870.75.

European markets pared earlier losses to end mixed on Friday after Emmanuel Macron overtook the anti-euro candidate Marine Le Pen for the first time in polling ahead of April's first round. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slid 0.1 percent to close at 375.23.

The German DAX eased 32.21 points or 0.27 percent to end at 12,027.36 and the U.K's FTSE 100 closed 8.09 points or 0.11 percent lower at 7,374.26, while France's CAC 40 index rose by 31.33 points or 0.63 percent to 4,995.13.

