AB Science Fully Enrolls Phase 3 Study In Severe Persistent Asthma

2:27a.m.

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AB Science SA (ABSCF.PK), a pharmaceutical company specialized in protein kinase inhibitors, announced Monday that the phase 3 study, AB07015, in severe persistent asthma uncontrolled by oral corticosteroids has completed its predefined recruitment of 350 assessable patients. Final results will be available at the end of 2017.

AB Science said it has decided to continue the study until completion, even in the event of the interim analysis being successful, in order to provide evidence of efficacy in a sufficiently large number of patients for registration.



Advertisement

This decision has been communicated to the Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC prior to the study's interim analysis, which was planned with 50% of the patients.

Consequently, the IDMC has not communicated to AB Science the interim analysis results but has indicated that the study can continue on the basis of the safety data and did not request implementation of the protocol resampling option.

The first phase 3 trial, AB07015, is a double-blind, randomized, placebo controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of masitinib in severe asthma uncontrolled by oral corticosteroids. The primary endpoint of this study is the rate of severe asthma exacerbations over the treatment period. The duration of treatment predefined by the protocol is 36 weeks.

In order to expand the asthma franchise, AB Science has initiated a new phase 3 study, AB14001, in asthma uncontrolled by high-dose inhaled corticosteroid plus long-acting beta-agonists and with elevated eosinophil level. This study has recruited its first patients.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



