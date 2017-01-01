Germany Q4 Wholesale Trade Turnover Rises

2:46a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale trade turnover increased in the three months ended December, data from Destatis showed Monday.



In real terms, turnover in wholesale trade rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter. In nominal terms, it was 1.3 percent higher than last year.

In the whole year 2016, wholesale trade turnover remained unchanged as compared to the preceding year. Similarly, the turnover showed no variations in December from a year ago

