Devro FY16 Profit Declines, Revenues Rise; Maintains Dividend

2:58a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L), a manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry, reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax plunged to 6.2 million pounds from 15.1 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share fell to 1.3 pence from 8.8 pence a year ago.

Underlying profit before tax was 28.9 million pounds, compared to 29.2 million pounds a year earlier. Underlying basic earnings per share were 13.3 pence, compared to 15.4 pence last year.



Revenue increased 4.7% to 241.1 million pounds from 230.2 million pounds last year.

Further, the company said its Board is proposing to maintain the final dividend at 6.1p per share, bringing the total for the year to 8.8p per share, same as last year.

Looking ahead, Peter Page, Chief Executive of Devro, said, "In 2017, we will focus on increasing revenue to regain market share, achieving cost savings across our global operations and commencing the launch of new, differentiated products, as part of the Devro 100 programme."

