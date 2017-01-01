Germany's Construction Growth Picks Up In February

4:02a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector activity expanded strongly in February following a slowdown caused by very cold weather, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

The headline Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.1 in February from a five-month low of 52.0 in January.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The latest figure signaled a strong overall rise in German construction activity, and extended the current survey-record sequence of expansion to 25 months.



Advertisement

Growth of construction activity was broad-based across the residential, commercial and civil engineering sectors.

The strongest growth was registered in civil engineering, which saw the second-sharpest increase in activity in nearly six years.

The construction sector was driven by a sharp expansion in new work. With new work and total activity rising strongly, construction firms purchased a greater quantity of inputs.

Employment in the sector rose for the twentieth successive month, and at a robust pace.

The rate of input price inflation eased slightly since January but was the second-fastest since May 2012. Meanwhile, sub-contractors raised their rates at one of the fastest rates over the past five-and-a-half years.

Finally, business expectations moderated from January's survey-record high but remained strong.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



