bet-at-home.com AG: group company figures for 2016 (01.01.2016 until 31.12.2016)

- Gross betting and gaming revenue increased by 14.0% to EUR 138.7 million - Earnings before taxes increased by 3.5%, reaching EUR 34.1 million - Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of EUR 91.8 million

Dusseldorf, 06 March 2017. In 2016, bet-at-home.com AG Group once again showed its strength by generating new record gaming volumes, betting and gaming revenues as well as earnings. In addition, numerous marketing campaigns and sponsoring activities consistently increased the Group's popularity.

Strong earnings development and increased investments to strengthen the brand popularity: The bet-at-home.com AG Group further increased its gross betting and gaming revenue significantly in 2016 and was therefore in a position to exceed the previous year's results once more. The marketing campaigns relating to the European Football Championship in France were among the key investments. They will contribute substantially to the sustainable development of the bet-at-home.com brand.

Despite increased investments in the brand awareness and popularity, the EBITDA amounted to EUR 33.0 million, which means that it was EUR 1.3 million higher than the comparative value from the previous period (FY 2015: EUR 31.7 million).



On account of the positive developments, the EBIT increased by EUR 1.1 million, to the level of EUR 31.9 million (FY 2015: EUR 30.8 million).

By investing the large amount of cash and cash equivalents and issuing short-term loans at arm's length terms and conditions to the majority shareholder of bet-at-home.com AG, the Group's financial result amounted again to the sum of EUR 2.2 million in the 2016 reporting period (FY 2015: EUR 2.2 million). After four quarters, earnings before taxes (EBT) therefore increased to EUR 34.1 million (FY 2015: EUR 32.9 million).

After the deduction of taxes on income and earnings, which amounted to EUR 3.1 million (FY 2015: EUR 2.3 million), the consolidated profit for 2016 increased to EUR 31.0 million (FY 2015: EUR 30.7 million).

Further increase in gross betting and gaming revenue: In fiscal year 2016, the gross betting and gaming revenue amounted to the sum of EUR 138.7 million. This is 14.0% higher than the reference value from the previous year (FY 2015: EUR 121.6 million). The biggest share - EUR 38.3 million - was generated in the fourth quarter of 2016 (Q1 2016: EUR 30.3 million, Q2 2016: EUR 35.1 million, Q3 2016: EUR 35.0 million). This constitutes the highest quarterly result in the history of the company.

In fiscal year 2016, the gaming volume generated by bet-at-home.com AG amounted to the sum of EUR 2,926.2 million (FY 2015: EUR 2,410.8 million), which was 21.4% higher than the comparative value from the previous period.

In 2016, the betting fees and gambling levies amounted to EUR 16.5 million, which is 13.9% higher year-on-year due to the increase in gross betting and gaming revenue (FY 2015: EUR 14.5 million). In the reporting period, the VAT regulations for electronic service providers in the European Union resulted in an expense of EUR 9.2 million (FY 2015: EUR 6.8 million).

The net betting and gaming revenue therefore increased by 12.5% to EUR 112.9 million (FY 2015: EUR 100.3 million).

Further strengthening of the popularity of the brand and development of the customer base: Within the scope of the European Football Championship in France, bet-at-home.com was represented throughout Europe in the form of international advertising campaigns such as TV spots, posters and online media as well as an extensive bonus campaign especially in the second and third quarter of 2016. An event of this magnitude is always an ideal time for bet-at-home.com to sustainably increase the number of registered customers. In addition to the advertising measures surrounding the European Football Championship, the sponsoring of Hertha BSC and other individual marketing measures in the European core markets further increased the brand's popularity.

In 2016, total marketing costs therefore amounted to EUR 44.0 million, as planned, thus 20.6% higher year-on-year (FY 2015: EUR 36.5 million).

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, the bet-at-home.com AG Group had 4.6 million registered customers (FY 2015: 4.3 million).

The other operating expenses for fiscal year 2016 amounted to EUR 19.6 million, thus EUR 2.0 million higher than the previous year (FY 2015: EUR 17.6 million). Although, the other operating expenses increased by 11.3% year-on-year, the growth rate is relatively moderate compared to the increase in gross betting and gaming revenue by 14.0% in 2016. This once again underlines the efficiency of bet-at-home.com's successful business model.

Stable asset and capital structure: Adjusted for dividends paid from equity in the amount of EUR 15.8 million in May 2016, total Group equity amounted to EUR 109.6 million as at 31 December 2016 (31 December 2015: EUR 94.0 million) due to the strong contribution to the operating income that was made during the current business period, resulting in a consolidated equity ratio of 75.4% (31 December 2015: 74.1%).

As at 31 December 2016, liquid funds and securities of the bet-at-home.com AG Group totalled EUR 91.8 million (31 December 2015: EUR 50.1 million) and contained EUR 26.0 million from repayments of the short-term loan issued to the majority shareholder of bet-at-home.com AG. As at 31 December 2016, a total of EUR 29.0 million was therefore reported in short-term loans to the majority shareholder. These loans were issued at arm's length terms and conditions and secured with a joint and several guarantee by the owners of the majority shareholder.

Outlook for fiscal year 2017: From the current perspective, and assuming an unchanged regulatory, fiscal and tax law environment, the Management Board expects gross betting and gaming revenue amounting to EUR 144 million in the 2017 fiscal year. Furthermore, the Management Board assumes EBITDA to reach a level between EUR 34 million and EUR 38 million in 2017.

About bet-at-home.com: The bet-at-home.com AG group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With 4.6 million registered customers throughout the world, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe's most successful gambling providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home.com has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 296 employees as at 31 December 2016. The group holds various licences via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licences allow the company to organise and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.

