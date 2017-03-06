Rathbone Brothers Plc : Directorate change

4:15a.m.

Rathbone Brothers Plc ("The Company") Directorate Change

The board is delighted to announce the appointment of Jim Pettigrew as a non- executive director of the Company and of its main subsidiary, Rathbone Investment Management Limited with effect from 6(th) March 2017. He has also been appointed as a member of the audit, remuneration, risk and nomination committees.

Jim is Chairman of CYBG PLC, The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc, Scottish Financial Enterprise and Vice Chairman of RBC (Europe) Ltd. He is also senior independent director of Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc. He is a chartered accountant and was formerly Chief Executive Officer of CMC Markets UK plc, Chief Operating Officer of Ashmore Group plc and Group Finance Director of ICAP plc. He has been a Non-Executive Director of Aberdeen Asset Management plc, AON UK Ltd, Hermes Fund Managers Ltd and the immediate past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Rathbone Brothers Chairman, Mark Nicholls commented: "I am delighted that Jim has agreed to join our board. His breadth and depth of experience as an executive and non executive director in the financial services industry will be of great value to Rathbones in the years ahead."

6 March 2017

