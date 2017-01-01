PSA Group To Buy GM's European Unit Opel In EUR 2.2 Bln Deal

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of PSA Peugeot Citroën (PEUGF.PK) were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading in Paris after the French car maker agreed to buy General Motors Co.'s (GM) Opel unit in 2.2 billion euros deal. The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars will buy Germany-based Opel and its U.K. unit Vauxhall for 1.3 billion euros. Further, PSA and BNP Paribas have agreed to jointly acquire GM Financial's European operations for 0.9 billion euros through a newly formed 50/50 joint venture.

The transaction value for PSA, including Opel/Vauxhall and 50 percent of GM Financial's European operations, will be 1.8 billion euros. GM noted that it will take a primarily non-cash special charge of $4.0 billion-$4.5 billion in connection with the transaction.

The addition of Opel/Vauxhall, which generated revenue of 17.7 billion euros in 2016, is expected to make PSA the second-largest automotive company in Europe, with a 17 percentmarket share.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2017, subject to various closing conditions.



The transaction includes all of Opel/Vauxhall's automotive operations, comprising brands, six assembly and five component-manufacturing facilities, one engineering center and approximately 40,000 employees. Opel/Vauxhall will also continue to benefit from intellectual property licenses from GM until its vehicles progressively convert to PSA platforms over the coming years.

GM will retain the engineering center in Torino, Italy.

Further, Opel / Vauxhall's financing operations cover 11 European countries, serving nearly 1,800 dealers. As per the partnership agreement, BNP Paribas will fully consolidate the entity. The transaction will have an impact of close to 10 bps on BNP Paribas Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio.

GM will retain all of Opel/Vauxhall's European and U.K. pension plans, funded and unfunded, with the exception of the German Actives Plan and selected smaller plans.

The obligations with respect to the German Actives Plan and these smaller plans of Opel/Vauxhall will be transferred to PSA. GM will pay PSA 3.0 billion euros for full settlement of transferred pension obligations.

PSA expects the combination to generate annual savings of 1.7 billion euros by 2026, with the loss-making Opel unit generating an operating profit margin of 2 percent by 2020 and 6 percent by 2026.

Carlos Tavares, chairman of the Managing Board of PSA, said, "We are confident that the Opel/Vauxhall turnaround will significantly accelerate with our support, while respecting the commitments made by GM to the Opel/Vauxhall employees."

GM expects the sale to strengthen its core business, support its continued deployment of resources to higher-return opportunities, and unlock significant value for shareholders.

For GM, the transaction would enable it to lower the cash balance requirement under its capital allocation framework by $2 billion, which it intends to use to accelerate share repurchases, subject to market conditions.

In Paris, PSA shares were trading at 19.60 euros, up 2.83 percent.

