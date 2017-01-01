Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Strongest In Almost 10 Years

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence rose to the highest level in almost 10 years in March, survey data from Sentix showed Monday.

The Sentix investor confidence rose more-than-expected to 20.7 in March from 17.4 in February. This was the highest since August 2007. The reading was forecast to rise to 18.5.



The assessment of current situation as well as expectations strengthened in March.

The current conditions index improved to 23.8, the highest score since May 2011, from 20.5 in February.

The expectations index climbed to 17.8 in March from 14.3 in February.

