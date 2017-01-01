Pound Falls Amid Risk Aversion

5:23a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its key counterparts in the early European session on Monday, as the decline in banking and mining shares dragged down European bourses and investors mulled the possibility of a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Deutsche Bank was the worst performer among banks after the German lender unveiled plans to raise EUR 8 billion in fresh capital and broader corporate restructuring over the weekend.

Expectations for a March rate hike solidified after various Fed officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, suggested that the U.S. central bank is on the cusp of lifting rates again at the two-day meeting ending March 15.



Advertisement

Investors remain wary of geopolitical tensions after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles off its east coast early today, three of which had landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

With the U.K. budget due on Wednesday, market participants expect the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to raise taxes to tackle ballooning budget deficit during the Brexit process.

The pound showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency held steady against the franc and the euro, it dropped against the yen. Against the greenback, it strengthened.

The pound pared gains to 1.2361 against the franc and 1.2259 against the greenback, from its early highs of 1.2404 and 1.2300, respectively. On the downside, 1.21 is likely seen as the next support level against both the franc and the greenback, respectively.

The pound that closed Friday's trading at 0.8637 versus the euro and 140.19 against the yen fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 0.8669 and a 6-day low of 139.29, respectively. The next possible support levels for the pound are seen around 0.88 against the euro and 138.00 against the yen.

Looking ahead, at 6:30 am ET, Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg is expected to speak at the University of Lincoln.

In the New York session, U.S. factory orders and durable goods orders, both for January, are slated for release.

At 3:00 pm ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is expected to speak on "A View From the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis" at the National Association for Business Economics 2017 policy conference, in Washington DC.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



