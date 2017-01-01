DGAP-News: EQS Group Ltd. strengthens its management team (english)

EQS Group Ltd is pleased to announce that Viviane Joynes has joined the management team in London. Together with Stefan Berg, Viviane will head up the UK business as Joint Managing Director.

Viviane previously worked for the FTSE100 Company Capita plc where most recently she was Head of Industry for the Capita Asset Services division. Her former roles at Capita include heading up the Investor Relations Consultancy Services and Shareholder Communications Consultancy. Previous to this she was Managing Partner at a corporate governance and communications consultancy.



Stefan Berg is a German IR Society (DIRK) Certified Investor Relations Officer and joined the UK team in May 2016. Stefan has been with EQS for over 10 years working in management roles at EQS Group in Munich and Hong Kong.

"With Viviane and Stefan and their strong experience in the Investor Relations sector we have the perfect setup to further grow our UK Business," says Achim Weick, CEO of EQS Group.

Contact: Varvara Biryukova Tel: +44 (0) 20 3141 3940 Email: varvara.biryukova@eqs.com www.eqs.co.uk

About EQS Group

EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Digital Investor Relations. Since its foundation in 2000 EQS has developed from a start-up to an international group with 13 offices in the world's key financial markets. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international information obligations to the global investment community.

The heart of the technology is the EQS COCKPIT, a Software as a Service (SaaS), which digitally maps the work processes of IR managers, streamlining them for maximum efficiency. Special modules maintain IR websites content (CMS), contact data (CRM) and insider lists (INSIDER MANAGER). The COCKPIT platform is connected to the company website in order to guarantee integrated workflows. The COCKPIT also provides access to one of the most important Financial Newswires, where more than 20,000 financial and corporate releases are distributed annually. The service is available 24/7 365 days a year and we offer a 24/7 helpdesk on every trading day.

As a digital single source provider with a unique product portfolio, EQS Group also develops IR and corporate websites including stock charts and newsfeeds, creates online financial and sustainability reports and provides corporate audio and video webcasts.

In the UK EQS has been an FCA approved Primary Information Provider since 2008. Our customer base of 150 UK listed issuers include FTSE100, FTSE All- Share, AIM and NEX issuers as well as investment trusts.

