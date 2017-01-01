Facebook To Test Dislike Button

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook is testing out a new reaction "dislike" button on its Messenger system in addition to the already available reactions, a report in TechCrunch said.

The social media giant is reportedly showing a Reactions option on the Messenger app to some users. The thumbs-down Dislike button is showing in addition to six existing reaction emojis including thumbs-up Like, Love, Haha, Wow, Sad and Angry that are available throughout its system.



The feature allow users to add reaction emojis, by clicking on a button next to text in conversations. The reaction is attached to that particular comment, and everyone in the thread can see the reaction as it appears right before the line in the message. The users can tap it to see the reactions by each one to each message too.

With Messenger, users with their mobile devices can send private messages, chat with groups and make free calls.

"We're always testing ways to make Messenger more fun and engaging. This is a small test where we enable people to share an emoji that best represents their feelings on a message," a Facebook official reportedly told TechCrunch.

In the Reactions that was launched by Facebook almost a year ago, Love is said to be the most frequently used one, making up more than half of over 300 billion reactions registered.

If the test is successful, Facebook is likely to roll out dislike button to all users.

